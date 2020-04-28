Is government doing the right things amid COVID-19?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

In my opinion, local, state, and federal governments certainly could have done a much better job. The obvious lack of coordination, on all fronts, is systematic of the top leadership. The world seemed ill prepared for this and any other kind of pandemic. The culprit of COVID-19 has been identified as coming from people in China eating infected bats. It isn’t something that most cultures do, and, from what I’ve read, this isn’t a “new thing” in some areas of China. I haven’t read much about research to determine how or why these bats, in particular, developed this virus in the first place. It has happened, and now, we and the rest of the world, must deal with the consequences.

COVID-19 is similar to other viruses, but its uniqueness is what makes it so dangerous. Scientists are still studying why some people have the virus without having any symptoms; how it is transmitted; how to cure it; and how to create a vaccine that will prevent people from getting it. Obviously, this will take time. Donald Trump’s claim that it will just disappear like a miracle shows his ignorance and total lack of understanding when it comes to any type of contagious diseases, not just COVID-19.

Mr. Trump and his administration are far more concerned about the stock market and big businesses than they are about the workers, small businesses, and, in general, human beings. Congress has been working hard, mostly in a bipartisan way, to help the people who have had their lives turned upside down because of this pandemic. Yet, they failed in many areas because of their fear of Donald Trump and his threats against members of his own party if they even question his daily-changing agendas. We have seen Donald Trump put himself, his businesses, and those of his corporate friends ahead of the American people time and time again. We have seen reports that many of the people who voted for him, for whatever reason, are now questioning his “style” of governing.

I know I am not alone in my disgust about Mr. Trump’s self-centered, ego-driven quest for complete adulation from everyone. When I see his tweets bragging about his high TV ratings from his “news conferences,” I am appalled. Whenever I think he can’t go any lower with his behavior and utter detachment from reality, he proves me wrong. It is a shame for all Americans that we have a leader who cannot muster one iota of compassion or concern even toward the people who put him in office.

I would feel more confident in his leadership if his “task forces” were led by people who were qualified and had experience in the medical and scientific fields. I could admire him, if at some point, he actually paid attention to the few experts he does have around him and supported them, instead of ignoring their advice and refusing to learn anything from their experience. This is not the kind of leader we need, especially in this time of national crisis.

I truly do understand the number of people who just want this whole thing over so they can get back to “normal.” This isolation from friends, family members, and their jobs is difficult but not impossible. Yet, we must understand these precautions are necessary because there is still so much we do not know about COVID-19. The scientific community isn’t even close to a possible vaccine or cure any time soon. We do not even have wide-spread testing to determine who may have the virus, and there in lies a major problem.

Opening businesses without proper testing may prove to be more dangerous and disastrous than holding off for a few or several more weeks. The types of businesses that some governors plan to re-open are businesses where social distancing is impossible. Opening bowling alleys, movie theaters, full-service beauty salons, and even churches are not exactly a top priority for most people. Even some manufacturing plants are not necessarily essential at this time when it would be difficult to maintain any proper social distancing. There are several questions that should be addressed. Will everyone who is going back to work be tested? Will customers have to be tested and show verification that they have tested negative? What kind of sanitizing will these facilities be required to do on a regular basis to maintain a safe environment for their staff and customers? Who will “police” these procedures and ensure they are being followed properly?

The CDC director, Robert Redfield, has stated his concern this virus could be twice as deadly during the fall. Will Donald Trump continue spreading lies regarding his handling of COVID-19 just to get re-elected, or will he finally hear the experts and expand research of a vaccine and possibly a cure? Will he at least try to prove to the American people he can be the kind of leader we deserve now and in the future?

The military tests their readiness by holding war games. The medical community and first responders have practiced protocols and procedures to handle medical crises. The lack of any kind of coordination on the local, state, and federal level for this and any other pandemic is unbelievable. In my opinion, it is an absolute failure of our governments and deadly for us. The old saying, “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure,” may be the key to protecting America and the world from the devastation new viruses will cause.

We have been through hard times before, and, no doubt, we will experience them again. Americans must demand intelligent and progressive leadership that will be able to lead us into the future with foresight for the betterment of all, instead of leaders who are more concerned about their financial portfolios today. Americans must vote in this upcoming election and demand the ability to vote in the safest way possible.