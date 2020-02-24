Is there something strange in the water or air at the Tennessee State Assembly Chambers?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

The reason I’m asking is there have been some very strange bills and resolutions being discussed in the State Assembly that have, not only made the local news but the national news as well. Frankly, they are a bit embarrassing and certainly are out of the “norm” for many state governments.

HJR0779 caught national attention rather quickly when Representative James Van Huss (R – District 6), along with 14 other Republican legislators, submitted a resolution to “recognize CNN and The Washington Post as fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party and further resolves to condemn such media outlets for denigrating our citizens and implying they are weak-minded followers instead of people exercising their rights that our veterans paid for with their blood.” On Feb. 4, 2020, Krista Lee Carsner, executive director of the Tennessee General Assembly Fiscal Review Committee certified: “there would be no fiscal impact on the state government caused by this resolution.” I found that an interesting assumption. There is a video, online, showing legislators asking if this proposed resolution is even worth discussing.

I must admit I thought it was rather amusing to refer to the fact that our veterans paid, with their blood, to keep a free press, but these legislators didn’t really seem to grasp exactly what that means. It gives people the right to use their remote control to change the channel, block the channel, and basically watch whatever they want on whatever electronic device they may have at home or work. It gives us the right to pick and choose whatever books, magazines, or newspapers we wish to read. I don’t believe the military personnel who shed their blood to keep our form of government intact did it so only certain Americans should have more rights than others. On Feb. 18, 2020, this resolution was passed on to the Judiciary Committee. It will be interesting to see what happens in the future with this ridiculous resolution.

On Jan. 28, 2020, Representative Martin Daniel (R – Knoxville) and Senator Janice Bowling (R – Tullahoma) introduced HB1945 and SB 1914. The bills are several pages long. The basics are the bills would allow a person to perform, without a license, work for which a license is normally required, and the recipient of the work must acknowledge the person’s lack of licensure and must waive any claims against the service provider. It would amend TCA Title 62 and Title 63.

The summary of the bills also includes professions that currently require a license, registration, and/or certification. If passed, there must be a written agreement between the two parties acknowledging the service provider isn’t really “legal,” and “any liability action the customer may acquire against the person performing work that is governed by a licensure, except for an action brought for intentional, willful, or malicious conduct.” I don’t know about you but that seems to open a BIG can of legal worms. There were 27 occupations these proposed bills would affect and not in a good way for the consumer. Some of those occupations listed were: cosmetologists, tattoo and body piercing artists, funeral directors and embalmers – occupations that may not touch many people, but the impact on everyone who uses these services could be devastating and dangerous. Let’s talk about the occupations that require years of schooling, in some cases advanced degrees: accountants, architects, engineers, geologists, soil scientists, various home-building and remodeling trades, people involved in different aspects of real estate, and safety equipment installers and contractors. This is just a partial list.

Honestly, when I first heard about this, I thought it was a joke of some kind. It is one thing to use an unlicensed handyman who is a friend of a friend’s friend to do some work around your house or on something you need repaired. When it comes to designing and building your home or extensive remodeling, you really do want someone who is licensed, insured, and will provide you with some kind of warranty. When you’re buying a home, you want to know the person acting as your agent knows what they are doing and the property they are selling you is free and clear of any liens or claims against the property. It is just common sense that people would expect certain professions have regulations and standards that will guarantee you are getting quality service, and, that if you don’t, you have some form of recourse.

What I didn’t understand is where did the idea for these bills come from? Was there one profession that wanted to relax the standards, or were there several professions that didn’t want to go through the licensing process any longer? I researched on and off for several days and could not find any transparent information that would tell me where this idea originated. On Feb.14, 2020, Senator Bowling announced the bills were “killed” by the Senate. Senator Bowling basically said her intention for the bill “was to only use it as vehicle later in session to address any specific needs by opening up sections of Tennessee law dealing with occupational licensing.” She also claimed it was never her intention to run the bill in its current form, begging the question, “Why submit it?” Senator Bowling complained there was a lot of “misinformation and confusion about this bill from well-intentioned people.” She didn’t close the door on trying to push through a similar bill in the future. Perhaps once Senator Bowling understands why people in those professions and potential customer were upset by this then maybe she will just forget it completely. Unfortunately, she doesn’t seem to be the type to give up easily.

Another item that has hit the national airways is the request to include feminine hygiene products on the list of tax exemptions during the Tax Fee Weekend. I’ll have to save this discussion for later because I’ve run out of space.