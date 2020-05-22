It’s happening! Prepare for the next Great Awakening

Language of Liberty – By Karen Lees

“We are about to witness one of the greatest events in human history. The world as we know it is crumbling before our very eyes, and the world population is, largely, not aware of it. Structures that have been in place for thousands of years are being taken down as we speak. Soon, we will be shown an elite plan so evil, so all-encompassing, that people will be shocked to the core.” – Janet Ossebaard, “Fall Cabal, Part I”

People all over the world, just like you, are waking up to the truth. They’ve taken the red pill, so to speak, in order to see reality, like in the movie The Matrix. They refuse to drink the Kool-Aid from the mainstream media. They’ve learned to think logically for themselves, research for themselves, find the truth for themselves. Not the manufactured talking points assigned to the mainstream media outlets at 4:00 a.m. each morning, but REAL truth.

This is not about a virus or imminent arrests of certain individuals or a change in our financial system, although that’s all part of it. It’s MUCH bigger than that. But to be clear, a big change is coming that will be a really GOOD thing once we get through it, at least for the average person. For the corrupt, not so much.

Prepare yourself. The truth will not be pretty; it seldom is. We are heading straight into the path of it. We cannot avoid it, so you may as well prepare for impact. The clash of unimaginable evil versus good is coming – and soon. We’re at the beginning of the next Great Awakening.

You’re probably busy raising your family, earning a living, or enjoying your retirement, and generally going about the business of living your life. The evil that is about to be uncovered will be so shocking, it is beyond the average person’s imagination. We are living out a good versus evil story right now, like Frodo versus Sauron, of Lord of the Rings, or a classic western with cowboys in white hats and the bad guys in black hats. You get the idea.

Our assignment on planet earth is to be part of this time in history, not just spectators. So what will we do with that? Do we choose justice or lawlessness – truth or propaganda? It’s our choice. No middle ground here. If you’ve ever prayed for wisdom and discernment, now is the time.

Here’s a preview of what’s coming: Jesus said in Matthew 10:35 “Do not think that I came to bring peace on the earth; I did not come to bring peace, but a sword.” What!? What did Jesus, the Prince of Peace, mean by that? Jesus continued… “A man’s enemies will be the members of his household.” Our enemies will be the people we love? He went on: “He that loves the members of his own household more than Me is not worthy of Me.”

So Jesus is saying we must choose Him over evil. Family, friends, neighbors, even nations may be divided in the process. Sound familiar? It should. Jesus is dividing us, removing the evil from the good, separating sheep from goats, just as He said He would. Division MUST happen when you take a stand for good, expose evil, and refuse to tolerate it. Making a choice where you stand will not be optional.

This leads to 2 Timothy 3, which explains a lot about the evil people that will be brought to justice: “But realize this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, revilers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, malicious gossips, without self-control, brutal, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding to a form of godliness, although they have denied its power; AVOID SUCH MEN AS THESE.”

Do you know people that match the description in 2 Timothy 3 and plague your life with “difficult times”? It is important that you “avoid such men as these” even if it breaks your heart to part ways. Again, not easy but not optional.

In other words, Jesus is not going to tolerate the ones described in 2 Timothy 3, OR those of us who tolerate them. Tolerate here means: give in to, submit to, or go along just to get along, with evil, conniving, controlling, abusive ways. Tolerating it would make us just as guilty. That’s the way justice works.

Here are the next instructions, in Ephesians 5:11: “Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but instead EXPOSE THEM.”

Make no mistake: exposure is coming for the corrupt and justice will follow. It will be shocking to hear the evil that has been going on in darkness for years: unspeakable, sinister, pure evil right under our noses. There may be famous people we look up to, found guilty and brought to justice. Just be ready for it.

Expect to see resignations, firings, arrests, criminal trials, and tribunals that result in prison sentences, and worse – all the consequences of decades of lawlessness and corruption done in secret. Justice will be done, not only in federal, state, and local governments, but in every area of life – worldwide. “Time is up for those who are corrupt”.

It’s time to prepare yourself for the next Great Awakening…it’s going to be Biblical.

Karen Lees is the Senior Editor of the Language of Liberty series, an educational outreach project of the Center for Self Governance, a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to training citizens in principles of liberty. The views expressed by the authors are their own and may not reflect the views of CSG.