It’s not business as usual

Last Updated: April 10, 2020 at 11:37 am

Lane and Levi Rogers are working on hiking badges.

By Rachel Auberger

It might not be “business as usual” right now, but many organizations around White County are finding ways to keep activities available for the community.

White County Library is offering curbside service, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

“You can call us and ask for the books you want, and we will bring them out to your car,” Dana Gorter, children’s librarian, said. “We are automatically renewing materials that are coming due during our closure.”

In addition, the library is offering Wi-Fi that can be accessed from their parking lot. Gorter said the network is FREEROAM, and no password is required. In addition, printing services are available for those who can print from their phones or personal devices by connecting to the library’s network in the parking lot and curbside notary services are also available.

“The library is also offering digital services such as story times and other fun events via our social media pages,” Gorter said, encouraging the community to visit their Facebook page. “You are also welcome to visit the Tennessee Electronic Library for free books and other resources. The Libby/Overdrive app is available for free and you can get e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and more.”

Bushido Karate Center is continuing classes, virtually, for their members through a member app as well as Zoom meetings.

“Our athletes have goals they are striving to meet,” Dani Auberger, coach at the center, said. “One of the things we emphasize here is resilience, and our athletes are definitely proving to us that they have been listening.”

In addition to their member classes, the karate center is offering free community classes at 1 p.m., on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We understand that right now families are looking for activities that will keep them active,” Auberger said as she related that the classes focus on things like agility, strength, and balance. “These are non-skill specific classes that are adaptable to any age and ability level.”

Bushido Karate Center is also offering a virtual hang-out for kids at 1 p.m., every Friday, According to Auberger, the idea behind the hang-out is to give parents a “time out.”

“The kids can log into our meeting and play games and do crafts and tell stories with us while their parents have time to do things like answer email, read a book, or make a phone call,” Auberger said.

Auberger said anyone interested in the free classes or the Parent Time-Out should contact the karate center through their Facebook page for more information.

Cub Scout Pack 294 is still working to earn badges, just a little differently than before.

“Each scout is working to finish earning their current rank by completing the requirements,” pack leader Kayla Rogers said. “For most of them, this includes outdoor hikes and nature walks.”

Rogers said the entire pack is also working toward earning their Cyber Chip badge, which addresses internet safety and cyberbullying.

Girl Scout Troop 2562 is working to complete the requirements for new patches from home.

“I adapt the patches to earn at home that we would have completed together before all of this,” troop leader Jessica McCulley said. “I try to offer them a different patch each day.”

McCulley said some of the patches have included breadmaking or a zoo patch that was earned by watching the Cincinnati Zoo animal of the day and then telling McCulley what they learned.

“Girl Scouts of Middle TN is doing virtual badges as well,” she added.

Churches have changed how they meet the needs of their congregations as well.

“We are doing Zoom meets with small groups and departments,” Steve Qualls, pastor at Christpoint Church, said. “We have our services on Facebook Live, Ben Lomand, website, and app. We have regular service times on live Sunday morning at 9:15 and Sunday and Wednesday nights at 7:30.”

John Phillips said The River Church has also taken their services online.

“We post our service on our website and on Facebook and we’re using Zoom for our groups,” he said.

“The elders of Central Church of Christ believe that connecting people together and sharing God’s message of hope are some of the most healing actions we can take during challenging times,” Christopher Wiles, pulpit minister, said.

Wiles said people can connect to positive and encouraging services through website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Zoom, and even by listening on the phone line.

Other churches have recorded messages, live sermons, devotional groups, and prayer circles all available through various media outlets.

Sparta-White County Family YMCA is providing YouTube links containing suggested workouts for their members as well as posing daily home workout challenges to their Facebook page.

The YMCA is also offering childcare services 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, for front-line workers and health care providers. According to Kyle Goff, director at the Sparta facility, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols are in place, and space is limited.

So, while it is certainly not “business as usual” around White County, there is still plenty to entertain families, to exercise mind and body, and to maintain emotional, spiritual, and educational health courtesy of businesses, organizations, and groups that are challenging themselves to find ways to reach the community.