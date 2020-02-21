J.T. Gracey

J.T. Gracey, 92, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Mr. Gracey was born May 8, 1927, to Monroe Gracey and Maude Jones Gracey. He was a lifelong resident of Sparta.

He was a member of Corinth Church of Christ and served his community and church in many capacities. He was a former member of Sparta Jaycees and worked with both Sparta (15 years) and Crossville (five years) fire departments.

Mr. Gracey owned and operated the former O.T. Jones Farm for 32 years in addition to working several full-time positions with Goodyear Store (seven years), White County Lumber Company, Potter Freight Lines (26 years), and White County Board of Education as a bus driver (eight years). Also, Mr. Gracey owned four service stations, in Sparta, and managed several rental properties, but he truly was an avid collector and widely known in the antique business. Coin and gun collectors throughout the area considered Mr. Gracey an expert appraiser.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Odell Gracey Anderson; two brothers, Johnny Gracey, William Earl Gracey; an uncle, O.T Jones; an aunt, Nola Jones Houser; and a nephew, Jerry Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Allene Gracey; foster daughter, Kelly Cope, of Sparta; grandchildren, Brandon Cope, of Sparta, Kara Haney, of Sanford, Florida; and great-granddaughter, Blakelyn Cope. of Sparta.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 23, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Old Zion Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Cooke and Bro. John Pippin will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 23, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Zion Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.