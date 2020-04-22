Jackie Paul Bolton

Jackie Paul Bolton, 70, of Sparta, passed away April 18, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta.

Mr. Bolton was born June 6, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Jack Bolton and Pauline Tayes Scott.

He loved fishing, computers, and spending time with his family. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark Scott and Monte Scott.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Bolton, of Sparta; daughters, Jenny Rebecca Morrison, of Florida, Andrea Marie Reed (Jeff), of Ohio; sons, Erik James Bolton, Brian Dale Runyon (Stephanie), both of Ohio; stepmother, Genetta Bolton, of Florida; grandchildren, Ethan Reed, Hunter Morrison, Kimi Jo Reed, Noah Runyon, Seth Runyon, Matthew Bolton, Jordan Runyon, Carson Wells; brother, Don Tayes (Beckie), of Nashville; and sister, Fonda Eaton (Eric), of Cookeville.

