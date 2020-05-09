James Adam Hensley

James Adam Hensley, 37, of Sparta, passed away May 6, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born June 23, 1982.

He loved to be involved and was willing to help with any activity or little jobs that he could do.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather, David Lee McManus; half-brother, Bobby Lee Hensley Jr.; grandfather, Richard Hensley; and grandmother, Ann Hensley, all of whom had resided in Sparta.

He is survived by his loving mother, Helen Rena Hensley, of Sparta; father, Bobby Lee Hensley, of Sparta; sister, Anna Azbell (Jeff), of Jackson; grandmother, Marie Sewell (his Gran Gran); half-brother, Hoe Hensley; aunts and uncles, Ellen Gibbs, Bonnie Marcom (Lyndon),

Janie Randolph (Steve), Brenda Johnson, all of Sparta; nephews Ethan, Jake, and Zack Azbell, all of Jackson; nieces, Zoe Azbell and Katie Gibson, both of Jackson; and close friends, Darlene Cole, Hattie Brown, and lots of church family at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oak Lawn Funeral Home, (931) 738-8549.