James Christopher Dodson

James Christopher Dodson, 50, of Sparta, passed away April 18, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Dodson was born Sept. 13, 1969, to Jackie Ray Dodson Sr. and Cheryl Hargis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Ray Dodson Sr.

Survivors include his sons, Justin Dodson, Hunter Dodson, Fisher Dodson; mother, Cheryl Hargis; brother, Jon Patrick (Chasity Ann) Dodson, Jackie Ray Dodson Jr.; sister, Avis Oliver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family had a private viewing. A public graveside service was noon, April 22, 2020, at Plainview Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.