James David Howard

James David Howard, age 81, of Sparta, took his final journey into Glory, on April 13, 2020, at his home, in the Hampton’s Crossroads community. He made the journey riding on his John Deere tractor, one of his favorite things to do.

Mr. Howard was born Jan. 18, 1939, to Raymond and Auda Howard.

Due to the unusual circumstances we are facing, at this time there will not be a public service. The family will try to have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.