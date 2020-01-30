James Howard Madewell
James Howard Madewell, 78, of Spencer, passed away Jan. 26, 2020.
Mr. Madewell was born March 25, 1941, in Spencer, the son of Bill Madewell and Dovie Sparkman Madewell.
Funeral service was 2 p.m., Jan. 27, 2020, at Spencer Funeral Home, with burial in Hodges Cemetery, in Spencer.
Spencer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
