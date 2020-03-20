James Leon Luna

James Leon Luna, 70, of Walling, passed away March 16, 2020, in Nashville.

Mr. Luna was born Aug. 17, 1949, in Sparta, to Wilburn and Rosie Luna.

He loved fishing, collecting cars, and collecting guns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Wayne Luna.

Survivors include his son, Christopher Luna, of Sparta; daughter, Brandi Elrod and husband Jeremey, of Sparta; grandchildren, Aareyann, Daylon, Drew, Kenna, Carlee, Rylee; brother, Wilburn Luna, of Crossville; sister, Patricia Griffin and husband Melvin, of Sparta; and special friend, Donna Poling.

Funeral service was 1 p.m., March 18, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Taylor’s Providence Cemetery. Bro. Leon Jones officiated.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.