James Michael Moore

James Michael Moore, 61, passed away March 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Moore was born Feb. 23, 1959, in White County, to James Moore and Virginia Sparkman Moore.

He was a truck driver and a member of the Church of Christ. Mr. Moore was a graduate White County High School Class of 1977. He resided in Van Buren County, and his hobbies included participating in tractor pulls.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by wife, Kim Kinnaird Moore.

Survivors include his mother, Virginia Sparkman Moore; brothers; Don Moore, of Doyle, Jeff (Pam) Moore, of Sparta; sister, Patricia (Don) Johnson, of Sparta; sister-in-law, Rhonda Girdley; brother-in-law, Al Kinnaird; longtime girlfriend, Glenda Sue Miller; and a large extended family.

A graveside service was 11 a.m., April 1, 2020, at Sparkman Cemetery. Bro. Derrick Coble will officiate.

Layne Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Spencer was in charge of arrangements.