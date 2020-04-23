James Robert Frysinger

Last Updated: April 23, 2020 at 11:27 am

James Robert Frysinger, 73, passed away April 17, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center, in Crossville.

Mr. Frysinger was born in Lima, Ohio, to Robert Jacob Frysinger and Ruth Adele Cochensparger Frysinger.

He resided in the Sparkmantown community, in Van Buren County.

Mr. Frysinger was a retired Lt. Commander in the U. S. Navy (serving on the USS Richard B. Russell, USS Skipjack, USS Ulysses S. Grant, USS George Bancroft and deep-diving research submarine NR-1), retired Lecturer and Lab Manager at College of Charleston Department of Physics and Astronomy, a Lifetime Certified Advanced Metrication Specialist, member of U. S. Metric Association, Senior Member of IEEE, member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a member of the Greater Van Buren County Chamber of Commerce, and founder and owner of Metric Methods, a consulting firm.

Mr. Frysinger received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a dual-logo MS in Environmental Studies from the University of Charleston, South Carolina, and the Medical University of South Carolina. He was a member of the Scottish-American Military Society, American Welding Society, and American Radio Relay League.

His interests included cooking, baking, music, canning his home-grown produce, maintaining a farm weather station and genealogy. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Mr. Frysinger is survived by his loving wife, Sally Sparkman Frysinger; son, Thomas Jacob (Rhea) Frysinger, of Appleton, Wisconsin; daughter, Andrea Frysinger, of Raleigh, North Carolina; brothers, Bill (Chris) Frysinger, of Lansing, Michigan, Richard (Sheila) Frysinger, of Virginia, Steve (Callie) Frysinger, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and sister, Linda Frysinger, of Columbus, Ohio.

There are no services planned at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Mr. Frysinger’s ashes will be buried at sea per his request.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 4083 Yager Rd., McMinnville, TN 37110.

Layne Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.