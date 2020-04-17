James Vincent Eckenrode
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 17, 2020 9:28 am
James Vincent Eckenrode, 75, of Sparta, passed away April 4, 2020, at Alvin C. York Hospital, in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Eckenrode was born July 8, 1944, in Carrolltown, Pennsylvania, the son of Edgar Eckenrode and Hazel Conrad Eckenrode.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
The family has chosen cremation. No services are scheduled at this time.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
