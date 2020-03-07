Jamie Loff Smith

Jamie Loff Smith, 36, of Cookeville, passed away March 3, 2020, in Cookeville.

She was born Aug. 23, 1983, in Colville, Washington, to Kenneth and Marleen Loff.

Jamie was preceded in death by a brother, John C. Loff.

She is survived by her son, Logan Smith, and his father, Gary Russell Smith; parents, Kenneth and Marleen Loff; brothers, Robert Loff (Kristy), Joseph Loff; nephews, Robert Jr. and Brayden Loff; father-in-law, Bob Lane; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Lane; dear friend, Dayv Sweetland; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 1-4 p.m., March 7, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with prayer by Father John Patrick given at 3 p.m.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.