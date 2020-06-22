Jane Dundeana Tucker Behrens

Jane Dundeana Tucker Behrens, 98, of Sparta, formerly of Chillicothe, Illinois, passed into the arms of her Lord, on June 19, 2020. She had been residing at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Mrs. Behrens was born Aug. 27, 1921, in Chillicothe, Illinois, to Percy and Roberta Tucker.

No services are planned at this time.

