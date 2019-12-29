Janet Jolene McPeak Rodgers

Janet Jolene McPeak Rodgers, 68, of Walling, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at NHC Healthcare of Sparta.

She was born Oct. 6, 1951, in Sparta, to John Wallace and Clara Belle Sanders McPeak.

She liked to shop and spend time with her sisters, and she always was “cutting up and carrying on.” Above all, she loved spending time with her grandbabies and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Rita McPeak and Jeanie McPeak Smith.

Survivors include her sons, Phillip Adcock (Brooke), J.D. Humphrey (Cathleen); sister, Gwanna Mason (Ricky); brother, Dewayne Mac McPeak (Lorena); grandchildren, Zander Adcock, Jaxon Humphrey, Cainnan Humphrey; half-sister, Sabrina McPeak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Bro. James Rittenberry will officiate. The family will welcome friends 2-4 p.m., Jan. 10, at the funeral home.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.