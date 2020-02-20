Janet Kay Rappuhn

Janet Kay Rappuhn, 71, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

Mrs. Rappuhn was born on Aug. 17, 1948, in Flint, Michigan, to Archie and Jacqueline Patrick.

She was preceded in death by her father, Archie Patrick, and siblings, Carol Lee Hogan and Carolyn Gordon.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Donald Fredrick Rappuhn; daughters, Brenda (David) Spindler, Suzanne (Tim) Horne; mother, Jacqueline Patrick; grandchildren, Louie Jean (Mike) Courson, Joshua Evans, Erica Mann, Clifford Mann, Emily Evans, Quentin Horne Abigail Horne; and great-grandchildren, Rocco Sambataro and Brooks Courson.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.