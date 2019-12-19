Jarrett Glass to play in 2020 Scotland Junior Golf Invitational

By Jerry Lowery

Jarrett Glass, a junior at White County High School and a member of the Warrior golf team, has been invited to participate in the 2010 Junior Golf Invitational that is held in Scotland.

Glass received the invitation because of his play and participation in the state tournament this year. The Warrior golf team qualified for the state tournament and finished in seventh place for the year.

The Scotland junior tournament is scheduled to take place June 7-16, 2020. This is the fifth year of the Scotland Junior Golf Invitational. The tournament will feature golf at some historic courses and competition between selected high school standout players from Scotland and America.

Golf coach Michael Cunningham commented on the opportunity.

“I am excited for Jarrett and proud of him,” said Cunningham. “I know he will represent WCHS with his great golf game and his attitude. Jarrett is a great young man that is headed for great things in his life.”

The family will be working on fundraising events in the near future to help offset the cost of the trip. Please contact Jarrett, Jeff, or Tammy Glass for more information on the tournament or donations.