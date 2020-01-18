Jasper Ronald “Ron” Savage

Jasper Ronald “Ron” Savage, of Beech Grove, a native of White County, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, at Horizon Health and Rehab Center, in Manchester.

Mr. Savage was born May 3, 1938, in White County, to Jasper Savage and Gertrude Smith Savage.

He worked at various places until he was married, in 1957, and then began a 44-year career at McQuiddy Printing Company, in Donelson. Mr. Savage retired, in 1991, and moved to Smyrna and then on to Lakewood Park where he joined Lakewood Baptist Church and soon served as a deacon.

Mr. Savage served his country in the National Guard and enjoyed traveling, playing guitar, and singing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vivian Savage Wright Rittenberry; and brother, Bobby Joe Savage.

Surviving family members include his wife of 62 years, Mary Elizabeth Underwood Savage; daughters, Linda Annette Savage Watson and husband Phil, Melissa Ann Savage Mackney and husband Leonard “Max;” granddaughters, Brittany Nicole Kluver and husband John, Elizabeth Ann Merritt; great-grandchildren, Britt Jasper Kluver, J.J. “John” Edwin Kluver, Dawson Robert Kluver; brothers, George Savage and wife Pat, Ray Savage, Charles Savage and wife Joyce; and sisters, Iness Walth and husband Roger, Dianne Smith and husband Elbert, and Mary Staggs and husband Jimmy.

Funeral service was 11 a.m., Jan. 16, 2020, at Doyle Nazarene Church, with burial in Doyle Cemetery. Pastor Elbert Smith and Pastor Jimmy Staggs officiated. Military honors were provided by the Veterans’ Honor Guard.

John Kluver, Max Mackney, Ed Savage, Jonathon Savage, Gregg Staggs, and Mark Wright served as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.