Jaxon Noah Dewayne Miller
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 18, 2020 8:35 am
Last Updated: May 18, 2020 at 8:42 am
Jaxon Noah Dewayne Miller, 3 months, passed away May 11, 2020, at his home.
Jaxon was born Feb. 5, 2020, to Lauryn Alaina Allen and Ricky Dewayne Miller.
Family members left to cherish his memory include his parents, Lauren Alaina Allen and Ricky Dewayne Miller; big sister, Zoey Miller; grandparents, Jeremiah Luna, Lori Miller, Hollye Smith; great-grandparents, Frank and Katie Miller, Jeana Coleman; godparents, Megan and Alan Miller; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private family service will be conducted from the chapel of Hunter Funeral Home, and burial will follow in Young Cemetery. John Phillips will officiate.
Joseph Taylor, Harley Luna, Jayce Allen, and Alan Miller will serve as pallbearers
Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
