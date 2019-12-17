Jeanie Smith Guidara celebrates 98th birthday with family, friends

On Nov. 29, 2019, Jeanie Smith Guidara, of Sparta, celebrated her 98th birthday at Mauricio’s Restaurant, in Cookeville, hosted by owners Tonya and Jeff Cummings and organized by Paula Guidara.

Jeanie was born, in 1921, in the Eastland community to Archie and Hettie Smith, one of eight children. She later attended Pleasant Hill Academy and Chattanooga Business School.

Upon graduation from business school, Jeanie was hired, during World War II, at the Pentagon, in Washington D.C. She subsequently attended a USO dance at Fort Belvoir, in northern Virginia, and met Nicholas Guidara from Lynn, Massachusetts. They married, had seven children, and settled in Kensington, Maryland.

In 2004, Jeanie and Nicholas relocated to the Bon Air community, of White County, Tennessee, to live near friends and relatives.

The birthday party was attended by 36 family members and friends. A good time was had by all, with everybody looking forward to a 100th birthday celebration, in 2021.