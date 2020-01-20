Jenkins sworn in as newest addition to Sparta Police Department
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 20, 2020 11:52 am
Mayor Jeff Young swore in Sparta’s newest police officer, Shannon Jenkins, during the Jan. 16, 2020, meeting of Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Jenkins, who was previously employed at White County Sheriff’s Office, has worked to solve crimes against children on the internet and as a hostage negotiator. (Photo by RON MOSES)
