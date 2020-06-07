Sparta Live

Jennifer Louise Terry Liford

Posted By | June 7, 2020 8:49 am

Jennifer Louise Terry Atnip Liford, 72, passed, June 1, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1948, in Sparta, to Henry Cleveland Terry and Clennie M. Gracey Terry.

She was the youngest of 10 siblings and two additional half-siblings. She was married first to Ewel W. Atnip, on Feb. 27, 1960, and then to John Liford, on Nov. 2, 1996.

Louise would like to let you know that her time here is done. She received a call from high for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time.

Louise had various activities she enjoyed. She enjoyed going on motorcycle rides with her son. She rode to Washington D.C. for Rolling Thunder and to Tennessee for a family reunion. She rode on many charity rides with the American Legion Riders and made many friends along the way.

Louise also enjoyed playing darts and played in many leagues and tournaments.

In 2008, Louise won first place in the three-person ladies’ division at the Just Darts city tournament.

In 2001, Louise and her daughter, Tina, won first place in the ladies’ doubles at the Just Darts city tournament

Louise was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 5864 and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 355.

Louise is survived by her children, Pam Fidler, Robert Atnip, Tina Atnip, Tammy Craig, Misty Atnip; two brothers, Carl Terry, Robert Terry; and one sister, Lucy Brundage.

Graveside service was 11 a.m., June 6, 2020, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

