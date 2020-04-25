Jenny Lou Daniels

Jenny Lou Daniels, 73, of Walling, passed away April 22, 2020, in Cookeville.

Mrs. Daniels was born on June 15, 1946, in Slagle, West Virginia, to Jilson Delong and Minnie Goble DeLong

She loved woodworking, crafts, and crocheting.

Survivors include her husband, Russell Daniels, of Walling; daughters, Joyce Evans, of Ohio, Teresa Daniels, of Ohio; son, Mathew Daniels (Amy), of Walling; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Bryan; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Payton.

A private graveside service was April 24, 2020, at Plainview Cemetery, in the Cassville community, with Bro. Roy Terry officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life for Mrs. Daniels at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.