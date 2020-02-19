Jerry Wayne Cope

Jerry Wayne Cope, 76, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Cope was born on July 11, 1943, to Sherman and Clydell Cope.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ford Cope; parents, Sherman and Clydell Cope; and sister, Shirley Cope Price.

Survivors include his son, Michael and wife Rachael Cope; daughter, Gina and husband Terry Haley; grandchildren, Brandon Cope, Shauna and husband Kyle Hicks; great-grandchildren, Blakelyn Cope, Knox Hicks; brother, Lanny and wife Debbie Cope; brother-in-law, Douglas Price; nephews, Randall Price, Jeff Price, Cayce Cope; and niece, Brandy Cope.

A special thanks to his caregivers, Samantha Haney, Melanie Marshall, Robert Officer, and Glenda “June Bug” King.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 21, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Old Bon Air Cemetery. Doug Benningfield will officiate. The family will receive visitors 4-8 p.m., Feb. 20, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Old Bon Air Cemetery, c/o Randall Price, 260 Low Gap Rd., Sparta, Tennessee 38583.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.