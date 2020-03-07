Jessica Rector Clark

Funeral service for Jessica Rector Clark, 31, of Cookeville, will be 3 p.m., March 8, 2020, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 565 East 10th St., in Cookeville, with the Rev. Christian Smith and Frank Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Cookeville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m., March 7, and 1:30-3 p.m., March 8, at the church.

Mrs. Clark passed away March 3, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1988, in Putnam County, to Jackie Rector and Nancy Gentry Rector.

She worked as an acct. tech for the City of Cookeville. Jessica was an active member at Cumberland Presbyterian Church and also served as secretary of Putnam County Fair Board, a consultant for Mary Kay, and she worked at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the nursery.

Jessica was known and loved by everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jere R. Gentry, Larmon and Prietta Rector, and father-in-law, Glen Clark.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Glen Clark, of Cookeville; parents, Jackie Rector and Nancy Gentry Rector, of Cookeville; brother, Levi Rector, of Cookeville; grandmother, Willene Gentry, of Cookeville; mother-in-law, Sherry Tinch Miller, of Sparta; and numerous aunts, uncle, and cousins.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Putnam County Fair Board.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account is set up in memory of Jessica Rector Clark and an account is set up at First Horizon Bank.

Flowers can be sent to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 565 E. 10th St., in Cookeville.

Whitson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.