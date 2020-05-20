Jim Boston Goodson
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 20, 2020 8:12 am
Jim Boston Goodson, 87, of Sparta, passed away May 15, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Goodson was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Walling, to Watson Goodson and Pearlie Rice Goodson.
He was veteran of the Korean Conflict (War).
Mr. Goodson was preceded in death by four brothers, George Goodson, Willie Goodson, Manuel Goodson, Tom Goodson; three sisters, Margareet Roberts, Lillie Mae Roberts, Pauline Paine; a daughter, Sandy Golden; and a grandson, Nate Golden.
He is survived by four daughters, Pam (Albert) Viera, of Florida, Kay (Mike) Patty, of Nashville, Debbie (Warren) Ellis, of Cookeville; five grandsons, Joseph Boswell, of Cleveland, Tennessee, Denton Boswell, of Nashville, Jon Golden, of Sparta, Donnie and Andrew Hunter, of Cookeville; and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was 2 p.m., May 19, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, in Walling. Bro. Lloyd Roberts officiated.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
