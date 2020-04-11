Jimmy Lynn Luna
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 11, 2020 9:39 am
Jimmy Lynn Luna, 57, of Sparta, passed away April 8, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Luna was born June 9, 1962, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of W.H. Luna and Reba O’Dell Luna.
He was preceded in death by his father, W.H. Luna; brothers, Jackie Keith Luna, Jerry Thomas Luna, Jeffrey Scott Luna; and a sister, Debbie Elaine Luna.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Kay Luna, of Sparta; sons, Jeremy L. Shoemaker (Rachael), of Crossville, Danny Ray Wilder (Lisa), of McMinnville, David Craig Wilder Jr., of Sparta; and mother, Reba Luna, of Sparta.
A private graveside service was April 10, 2020, at Old Zion Cemetery.
The family will plan a public memorial service at a later date.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
