Jo Anne Goodwin

Jo Anne Goodwin, 69, of Sparta, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 28, 1950, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Frank Gasperone and Mary Ray Gasperone.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Kristin Jones; and a brother, John Gasperone.

Survivors include her daughters, Hannah Price (Chase), Tina Jones, both of Sparta; son, Michael Simpson (Becky), of Nixa Missouri; grandchildren, Brian, Isabelle, Abigail, Bethany, Allyson, Tyrus, Caleb;

Great-grandchildren, Blakelyn, Garrett, Dekkerd, Gabe; and brother,

Ronnie Gasperone (Beth), of Phoenix, Arizona.

No services are planned at this time.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.