Jobless figure is 3.4 percent

The latest unemployment numbers for White County show a drop in the jobless rate from 3.6 percent, in October, to 3.4 percent, in November.

White County’s 3.4 percent for November 2019 is slightly higher, however, than the November 2018 figure, which was 3.3 percent.

In the five surrounding counties, DeKalb’s jobless rate was 3.9 percent for November, down from 5.1, in October; Putnam was 3.1 for November, which was the same figure in October; Van Buren was 3.8 percent for November, down from 4.3 percent, in October; and Warren listed 3.7 percent for November, which was down from 4.5 percent, in October. Cumberland County was the only surrounding county to report an increase in unemployment at 4.2 percent for November, up from 3.7 percent, in October.

Unemployment dropped in more than one-third of Tennessee’s 95 counties in November, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Rates decreased in 38 counties, remained the same in 24 counties, and unemployment increased in 33 counties during the month.

The new data shows there are 91 counties across the state with rates less than 5 percent and only four counties with rates greater than 5 percent.

Williamson County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2 percent. That figure is down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October.

Davidson County has the second-lowest unemployment rate for the month. Its current statistic of 2.3 percent mirrors the rate from the previous month.

Cheatham and Rutherford counties both have a rate of 2.4 percent. For Cheatham County, that represents an increase of 0.1 of a percentage point. Rutherford County’s rate did not change between October and November.

Clay County experienced an increase in unemployment, giving the county the state’s highest unemployment rate. Its rate jumped from 5.2 percent in October to 5.9 percent in November.

Hancock, Hardeman, and Bledsoe counties follow Clay County with rates of 5 percent. Hancock County’s rate dropped one-half of a percentage point, Hardeman County is down 0.1 of a percentage point, and Bledsoe County is up by 0.3 of a percentage point.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment was down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October, setting the November 2019 rate at 3.3 percent.

The United States’ unemployment rate for November is 3.5 percent, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than it was in October.

Tennesseans searching for employment can access the state’s workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov.