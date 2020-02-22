John Melvin Darnell

John Melvin Darnell, 23, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 16, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta.

He was born June 6, 1996, in Sparta, to Marty and Nita Darnell.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John and Maude Stanley and William and Marvelle Moore, and grandmother, Jacquelyn Brown.

Survivors include his parents, Marty and Nita Darnell; brothers, Sean Darnell, James Bain, Michael Pettry; sister, Erica Pettry; grandparents, John and Judy Moreno; uncles, Lance (Cathy) Brown, Joseph Brown; aunt, Geovanna Brown; cousins, Will (Taylor) Brown, Justin Murdock, Arlene (Kim) Brown, Charlene Brown; several nieces and nephews; and extended family at Pist’ N’ Broke Racing.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 23, 2020, at “Revolver.” The family will have a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations at Bank of White County, under the names of Marty/Nita Darnell, to help with John’s medical expenses.