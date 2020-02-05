Johnny William Rambo

Last Updated: February 5, 2020 at 8:42 am

Johnny William Rambo, 73, a McMinnville resident and Van Buren County native, was born March 9, 1946, and passed away Feb. 3, 2020, at Generations of Spencer, following an extended illness.

Mr. Rambo was the son of the late Harold Rambo, Hazel Wheeler Blaylock, and Odie Blaylock.

He was a retired circulation manager with the Tennessean newspaper.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Jessie Faye Mooneyham Rambo; brother, Tommy Rambo; and sisters, Mary Burch and Shirley Bond.

Mr. Rambo is survived by wife, Reba Rambo, of McMinnville; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Susie Rambo, of Tullahoma; nine stepchildren; two grandchildren, Maggie and Abbie Rambo, both of Tullahoma; fifteen step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Brenda Cantrell, of Morrison, Judy and Randy Gillespie, of McMinnville; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Harold Blaylock, of Pikeville, Randall and Marilyn Blaylock, of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and interment will be 10 a.m., Feb. 5, 2020, at Frazier’s Chapel Cemetery, in White County. Jon Simmons will officiate. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.

High Funeral Home, in McMinnville, is in charge of arrangements.