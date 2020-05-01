Jordana Gilley

By Rachel Auberger

“I have to be 110 percent in the game and cannot be distracted by anything if I want to play for the win,” Jordana Gilley, a White County High School senior, said.

Gilley said playing school sports taught her that while she might not always be able to win, she should always be playing for the win.

Gilley, along with the other members of the 2020 graduating class, didn’t get the win they would have loved to finish out their careers in the halls and on the courts and fields of the high school. At WCHS, they have spent what they will one day remember as some of the best days of their lives, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought their school year to a fast stop, and their hopes of just “one more” have ended.

As an athlete who spent the past two years splitting her time between midfield and defense for the Warriorette soccer team, Gilley considers herself luckier than some because she got some of those “one more” moments and “lasts.”

She has had plenty of bus rides, including the “last one,” to out-of-town games to look back on and remember the laughs with her teammates, teammates she said have become her forever family.

“We may disagree at times, but we will always have each other’s back,” she said.

Gilley had senior night when she smashed cupcakes in her unsuspecting coaches’ faces to laugh at.

“Thankfully they laughed it off, and I didn’t have to run laps,” she laughed, but indicated that even the laps that could have come would have been worth that “one more” memory to add to the ones she is leaving White County High School with.

Gilley admits she has been lucky as a player and may have won the coaching lottery.

“I want to thank my coaches for pushing me to my limits and making me the best possible player I could be,” she said about both her soccer coaches and her tennis coach.

But Gilley still isn’t walking away with all the wins. She talked about her final tennis season, a sport she represented WCHS at for three years before losing the chance to have that “one more.”

She won’t get to put on that maroon tennis shirt and walk out there and try to outsmart her opponent one more time. She won’t take the court with her doubles partner, fellow senior Raylee Colwell, one more time. She won’t get to share laughs with her teammates at practice one more time. She won’t have that “last” time she zips up the bag around her racquet and watches as the lights on the court go out.

One more game, one more dance, one more pep rally, one more practice, one more school day … all of these were lost, but, as Gilley knows, the real power comes in “playing for the win,” regardless.

She will continue playing for that win as she attends East Tennessee State University in fall and begins the next segment of a long academic career that will span another decade before she can see her ultimate “win:” becoming a radiologist.

“Keep your head on straight and you can, and will, accomplish anything you set your mind to,” she says to the friends and teammates who will have the honor of returning to White County High School next year and going for that “one more win.”

But she was talking to herself just as much as those she leaves behind as she takes that next step into the most important game she has ever played: life.