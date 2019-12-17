June Carol Montgomery Cabral

June Carol Montgomery Cabral, 67, was born Nov. 10, 1952, in Brockton, Massachusetts, and was raised in nearby Hanover.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, on June 24, 1966, and served actively for over 50 years. She married Ron Cabral, on Sept. 28, 1974, and the couple moved to Falmouth, on Cape Cod, where they raised a family. She and the family moved to Sparta, in 2005, to work with a congregation there, and, last July, she and her husband downsized and relocated to Crossville for the same reason.

Mrs. Cabral is survived by her husband, Ron, and their two sons, Timothy (wife Carla), now of Warwick, New York, and Titus (wife Jennifer), of Crossville.

A memorial service will be 6 p.m., Dec. 20, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, at 3075 Miller Ave., in Crossville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.