Katherine Louise Wright

Katherine Louise Wright, 62, passed from this life, on April 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A Van Buren County native, Mrs. Wright was born Nov. 22, 1957. She was the daughter of J. B. Madewell and Mary Lee Ward Madewell Brimer, both of whom preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Church of God, a CNA, a former Oster employee, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Randall J.B. Caldwell; grandson, Colby King; and sister, Patricia Dubose.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jerry Wright; daughters, Briget (Tommy) King, of McMinnville, Jessica (James) Mabe, of Spencer, Cassie (Clifford Jr.) Sullivan, of Rock Island, Patricia (James) Speck, of Pikeville; brothers, Joe (Melinda) Madewell, of Spencer, Dewayne (Rhonda) Madewell, of Spencer; sisters, Vivian (Ronnie) Measles, of Spencer, Marilyn (Tim) Burger, of Spencer, Jennifer (Thomas) Sparkman, of Rock Island; grandchildren, Talekia Denton, Kegan and Breanna King, Tobbie, Johnny, Tristan, and Shanialee Herren, Nicholas Herron, David, Ethan, and Raylynn Sullivan, Marrissa and Bryson Speck, Jayden Prater; great-grandchildren, Madison King, Gunner, Rori and Briley Denton, Sadie Herren and Caden England; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m., April 11, 2020, at Molloy Cemetery, in Van Buren County, with Bro. Wayne Sullivan officiating.

Layne Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.