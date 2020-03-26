Katie Grace’s debut on stage

Last Updated: March 26, 2020 at 1:52 pm

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

At the ripe old age of 6 years, Katie Grace made her stage debut. Opera House Theatre Company, in Katie Grace’s hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, recently presented “The Sound of Music” at beautiful Thalian Hall. K.G. landed her first acting and singing role playing the part of “Gretl,” the youngest of the seven von Trapp children, in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s popular musical.

According to a unanimous vote – taken by Nahnee, Papa, and Aunt Stacia – Katie Grace, was the star of the show. No, of course we are not biased! After one of her shows – there were a total of 11 performances – one of the adult actors admitted to us that Katie Grace was the star of the show, and the others were supporting parts.

Then there was this quote, published in one of the reviews, “…the production’s secret weapon is the adorable Katie Grace Marinos as Gretl…she never falters when taking the stage, and the audience’s collective ‘awws’ fill the theatre at everything Marinos does.”

I would have used “stinking cute” in place of “adorable,” but I would concur with everything else the critic said. Okay, so Papa is a bit biased! All of my grandchildren are so stinking cute, though. And if you have grandchildren, I know yours are, too.

Of course none of our grandchildren are perfect. Neither are any of our children. We met K.G.’s stage dad (Captain Georg von Trapp, played by Zach Hanner) after the show, and he shared with us a funny backstage comment from Katie.

“I motioned for her to come with me as I exited the stage, and she said, somewhat indignantly, ‘You’re not my REAL dad.’”

That brought a laugh from everyone.

Leaving the theatre that night, after a visit with the cast and other family and friends of various members of the group, we were bidding “adieu” to everyone. As we said “auf wiedersehen” to Director Ray Kennedy, he said, “When I say my prayers tonight, I will certainly thank God for Katie Grace.”

Later, at our hotel, when Nahnee, Aunt Stacia, and I said our prayers with Katie Grace, we thanked God for her and all our grandchildren. We also prayed that He would guide their lives. What a blessing from God to see such precious little ones grow and mature. Again, not one of them is perfect, but there is so much good in each of them that we should emphasize their positive traits. As parents and grandparents, it’s our job to encourage the little ones to cultivate good habits and avoid those things that are a bad influence.

The second part of Romans 12:9 urges us to “…hate what is evil and hold on to what is good.”

But remember, it takes practice. K.G. invested hundreds of hours rehearsing her lines and bringing the hills to life with music prior to giving many hours to the actual performance. All of us can learn from that. We must practice such habits as prayer, Bible study, and hanging out with good folks in order to “get it right.”

Oh, may I tell you about my first performance? Like K.G. I was a 6-year-old first grader, but the stage was not as magnificent as Thalian Hall. My debut was on the stage of Seminary Street Grade School in my hometown. There was only one performance and no charge for admission. The play was “Little Red Riding Hood,” and I was a tree. That’s right…a TREE. Not much rehearsal was required for my part, but I was there for the big, bad wolf to hide behind.

Whatever you are called to do in life, give it your best shot. And trust God to make you the very best Gretl or Maria or Georg…or tree…that you can possibly be.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com