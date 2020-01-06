Keeping the rows straight

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint church

In the New Testament book of Luke, Jesus tells of a practical, yet deeply divine, principle that we should all live as close to as humanly possible. In chapter 9 and verse 62, Jesus tells a man these powerful words, “No one who puts his hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.”

Now Jesus was responding to several individuals with their own statements of distorted devotion to serve him. They came out hard and fast with comments like, “I will follow you wherever you go,” but quickly changed their tune when the call actually came. One by one, their intentions were squelched with the harsh reality and heaviness of the ministry. Maybe they saw disciples laying hands on people for healing or witnessed them baptizing folks in the Jordan. They most likely were drawn by the anointing and excitement of just being with Jesus. However, standing with Jesus or even spending time in conversation with him is a far cry from actually following and serving.

One decided it may be too difficult for a long term commitment, so he chose to devote his life to serving Jesus when it eventually became convenient for him to do so. He chose to return home to wait for his father to pass away. Another man wanted to say goodbye to his household, and one man never considered he may have to live in poverty and possibly homelessness in order to become a follower of Jesus. Devotion spoken out of emotion is subject to be dictated by emotion. Each of these men spoke from a place of emotion and soon retreated when they saw what the real world of the call actually looked like. But notice above all of these truths the key message in this text is “the straight rows!”

Whether we like it or not we have ended another year and another decade. We are standing on the unplowed ground of 2020, and now is the time to get the rows straight, not later. Notice Jesus says to the last man standing that any man that puts his hand to the plow and looks back is not fit for the kingdom. In other words, everything is affected by the plowing. First of all, to look back while plowing will result in crooked rows. Rows must be straight and well aligned. It’s no secret that I grew up on a small farm, and there’s one thing concerning this scripture that resonates in my memory, and that is the fact that my parents knew the value of starting out right. Fertilizing, disking, and ground prep were all important. But, if the rows were off, then the much needed cultivation would be more difficult. Jesus was saying to these guys that if you look back now, at the start, then you ultimately diminish the return.

The cultivation and the harvest are negatively affected when we get the rows messed up at planting. Jesus of course thinks more deeply than we have the capacity to imagine, and he was instructing us from this one text the importance of starting the right way. He even compared it to being “unfit.”

So we have started a new decade and a new year, but it all starts with a dedication deeper than our emotions. Let’s get the rows straight in 2020 by laying them out the right way, today. We will join together this month at Christpoint church in prayer and fasting. We would love to invite you to join in. Whatever we start right, finishes well. Jesus said it himself.

We will see you Sunday at Christpoint church, on the square, in Sparta, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Real people, living real lives, serving a real God. Welcome home.