Kenneth “Ken” Thurman Howell

1931-2020

Kenneth “Ken” Thurman Howell, 88, of Englewood, passed away March 24, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens.

Mr. Howell was born in June 9, 1931, near Burgess Falls, in White County, the son of Ray and Ova Howell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his lovely wife, Berta Mildred Howell; two sisters, Jessie Lee and husband Raymond, Nellie Fern Howell; two brothers, Ray Thomas Howell, William “Bill” Herman Howell; and infant sister, Vera Marie.

He attended Cole’s Chapel Grade School and White County High School. After receiving his draft notice for his induction during the Korean War, he joined the U.S. Air Force. His service included training at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas, and three-plus years in England at Upper Heyford Air Force base. After his service, he worked at Detroit Diesel – General Motors before retiring to the Athens area.

Mr. Howell was an active member of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Council in Knoxville. He was also a member of McMinn Senior Activity Center – Athens and of the Visually Impaired Services (VIS) in Crossville.

He attended Sewee Church of God.

Survivors include two sisters and brother-in-law, Wilma Boylin and Laverne, of Nashville, Bryant Fuqua, of Nashville; many nieces and nephews, including those from the Athens area, Jerry Howell and wife Velva, Karen Burell and husband Doug; and not to be forgotten, his good friend of recent years, Jo Anne Lewandowski.

Mr. Howell had a great love for his extended family.

The funeral service will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date, at Sewee Church of God, with Pastor Linda Parton officiating. Interment will be in Rice Cemetery, in Burgess Falls, in White County, with Mark Howell officiating.

Laycock-Hobbs Funeral, in Athens is in charge of arrangements.