Kenneth Lavon O’Dell

June 22, 2020

Kenneth Lavon O’Dell, 89, of Sparta, passed away June 21, 2020, in Sparta.

Mr. O’Dell was born on Sept. 18, 1930, in Sparta, to Frank O’Dell and Ettie Brock O’Dell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty O’Dell; brother, Clayton O’Dell; and sisters, Shirley Hodge and Betty Jo Luna

Survivors include his son, Kevin O’Dell (Shirley); grandson, Jessie O’Dell; brothers, Harold O’Dell, Terry O’Dell (Kathy); and sisters, Roberta Wilson, Elise Luna, and Dean Masters

Funeral will be 1 p.m., June 25, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. James Rittenberry will officiate. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., June 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Bobby Howell, Don Howell, Fred Howell, Joe Goines, Jody O’Dell, and Danny O’Dell

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that all attendees please continue to practice social distancing while attending any funeral/memorial/graveside services.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

