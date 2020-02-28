Kenneth Wayne Sentel
Kenneth Wayne Sentel, 66, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, in Cookeville.
Mr. Sentel was born Jan. 31, 1954, in Michigan, to Neal Wayne Sentel and Betty Gray Sentel.
No services are planned at this time.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
