Kiley Moore receives $2,000 scholarship from Rotary
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 17, 2020 8:01 am
Congratulations to White County High School ninth grade student Kiley Moore, who was the first-place winner in the Rotary Four-Way Test Speech Contest that was held March 7, 2020, in Pigeon Forge. High school students from across Middle Tennessee were encouraged to prepare and deliver a four-to-six-minute speech from memory, applying the Rotary Four-Way Test to the concepts of leadership, service to others, or life experience. For her effort, Kiley earned a $2,000 scholarship from Rotary International District 6780. L-R: John Downs, Rotary Club past president; Kiley Moore, first-place winner; and Donna Fare, Rotary Club past president.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.