Kiley Moore receives $2,000 scholarship from Rotary

Congratulations to White County High School ninth grade student Kiley Moore, who was the first-place winner in the Rotary Four-Way Test Speech Contest that was held March 7, 2020, in Pigeon Forge. High school students from across Middle Tennessee were encouraged to prepare and deliver a four-to-six-minute speech from memory, applying the Rotary Four-Way Test to the concepts of leadership, service to others, or life experience. For her effort, Kiley earned a $2,000 scholarship from Rotary International District 6780. L-R: John Downs, Rotary Club past president; Kiley Moore, first-place winner; and Donna Fare, Rotary Club past president.