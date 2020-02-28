Kimberly Ann Cole

Kimberly Cole, wife of Charles V. “Dave” Cole, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on the morning of Feb. 26, 2020, at their new home in Sparta.

Kim and Dave were married, on Aug. 16, 1986, by Pastor Billy Hawkins, of the Old Country Church, in Doyle. They enjoyed an incredible 33-plus years of marriage.

Kim was a member and children’s Sunday School teacher at the Old Country Church, now pastored by the Rev. Nathan Hawkins, of Doyle. Kim lived her life to the fullest, though she was at her happiest when surrounded by children.

She raised seven children: her son Thuan, James and Joseph Cole, David and Jessica Brimer, and Jeff and Joseph McCloud.

She was preceded in passing by her son, Thuan; sister, Judy; mother, Margie; and father, John Birschkus.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; children, James, Joseph, Jeff, Joey, David, Jessica; grandchildren, Hunter, Kara, Joslynn, Kyra, Ezri; sister, Marsha; brother, Joe; as well as Patty Ponce, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Feb. 29, 2020, at Old Country Church, in Doyle, with burial in Anderson Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 3:30 p.m., Feb. 28, at the church. The Rev. Nathan Hawkins and Gene Williams will officiate.

Dave Cole, David Brimer, Brent Marsh, Norman Cope, Joseph McCloud, James Cole, Jacob Hawkins, and Joseph Cole will serve as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.