Kings and one eyed-jacks

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint Church

There was a new sheriff in town but, the problem was, most hadn’t heard, the enemy didn’t know, and, well, the sheriff still thought he was a farmer. Bear with me – I’m going somewhere I promise. You see, I think most of us today are either an unsuspecting people, an unknowing enemy, or a reluctant king.

Back in the Old Testament book of 1 Samuel, there’s a really good man that reluctantly became the first king of Israel. Let’s go back just a bit before we can go forward. The people of Israel had been led for many years by judges that God used or spoke through. But the people cried out for a king because, well, they wanted to be like everyone else. So God gave them a king. God spoke through the prophet Samuel to anoint Saul as the first king over Israel. Saul was a simple, yet dashingly, handsome man from a wealthy family when Samuel anointed him as king over his people. Now, I think it’s important to note that Samuel was the spiritual leader and the voice of God to the people. God didn’t replace him nor his role; he simply added the position of king. The kings role under God would be to govern and protect his people and to lead them into battles and to win victories for the Lord. So Saul was the new sheriff in town.

Then we get to chapter 11, and the unknowing enemy shows up to threaten and disgrace the people of Israel. The residents of Jabesh-Gilead were bullied by the king of the Ammonites, and, in return, the inhabitants of Jabesh cowered in fear and begged for a peace treaty. The enemy king of the Ammonites gave them a condition and that was that he would leave them in peace, but, in return, he would gouge out the right eye of every person in the village. They then sent messengers to see if anyone would come to their aid, and, in the midst of the tears and mourning, a young farmer, only a month removed from being anointed king, heard the news. You see, Saul may have been anointed king earlier, but, on this day, he stepped into his role as king and out of his role as farmer. He destroyed his oxen and cut them into pieces. He sent parts of the carcasses to every corner of Israel commanding them to assemble with him to battle the Ammonites.

Now, to be blinded in the right eye would bring shame and disgrace on the people. It would mark them as objects of weakness to any future enemies. But the greatest threat to losing the right eye was due to the fact that the battle shield was held in the left hand and the sword in the right. With the shield in this position, the soldier would cover his left eye leaving only the right eye to see, defend against and attack the enemy. By removing the right eye, the enemy would possess enough sight to remain independent but blind enough to be forever ineffective in battle. A one-eyed jack would be useless to defend himself.

The people needed a leader to come to their aid, and, just so happened, there was a new sheriff in town. Saul became king the day Samuel anointed him, but he became king in his own sight the day he walked out of that field. The moment he heard the cries of God’s people for help and the instant he killed his old life. Saul gathered the people of Israel and marched against the Ammonites and destroyed them. He defended a little place called Jabesh-Gilead from disgrace and vulnerability that would have taken generations to rebuild.

There’s a king in us all that is anointed to be used by God. There’s an enemy at each door waiting to blind and disable the power of God from going forth. And, in the midst of the kings and one-eyed jacks, there’s us – everyday, normal us. Are we just waiting around expecting to be disabled, are we living in shame, are we searching for a savior to defend us, and will we receive that savior, keep our sight and our dignity and become empowered by God to be called a child of the king?

Paul says put on the full armor of God, which, ironically, includes the shield that is compared to our faith. God doesn’t want our faith to be altered or half blind. He has built us to become kings over the enemy. Saul was half blinded to who he was, until a real threat of blindness cleared his vision.

You're a king, whether you know it or not