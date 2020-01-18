Kristie Roberts

Kristie Roberts, 47, passed from this life, on Dec. 28, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta.

Kristie was born March 6, 1972, in Cookeville, to Laura Carrick Roberts and John Albert Roberts.

She graduated from White County High School. Kristie had an outgoing personality and was loved by family and friends. Kristie also had an active curiosity that she loved to share. She especially had an ear for the streets to keep all informed.

Kristie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert Roberts Gertie Brown Paige Roberts, Dave Eugene Carrick and Laura Jean Worthington Carrick, and an uncle, Franklin Dwitt Roberts.

Survivors include her daughter, Larissa Krishay Henderson; mother, Laura Ann Roberts; brothers, John Albert Roberts Jr., Jabbar Jordan; fiancé, Christopher Henderson; aunts, Wilma Gwynn, Linda (Morris) Irby; uncle, David Carrick; children she raised as her own Christavis Henderson, Alexus Thomas; children she adored, Azariah Henderson, Ash’Lyn Dixon, Christavis Henderson Jr; Tyron Gribble, Leni Dibrell; goddaughter, Brittany Melton; and numerous devoted cousins, friends, and great-aunts.

Arrangements:

Funeral was 1 p.m., Jan. 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, in Sparta, with burial in Davis Cemetery. The Rev. Diantha

Thurman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.