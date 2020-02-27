Langford addresses Rotary
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 27, 2020 2:52 pm
Sharon Langford, of Friends of White County Animals, addressed Rotary Club of Sparta, on Feb. 6, 2020, about the organization’s programs and how members are actively involved in the community with education about spaying and neutering their pets as well as responsible pet ownership. The members also have initiated programs in White County school system.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.