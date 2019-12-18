Larry Gordon Culver

Larry Gordon Culver Sr., 78, of Sparta, passed away Dec. 16, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Hospital, in Murfreesboro.

Mr. Culver was born Oct. 17, 1941, the son of Donald Gerald Culver and Bernice Mary Schaylin Culver.

He was a construction worker and served in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Culver was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys Culver; daughter, Kimberly Culver; grandson, Nicholas Culver; sisters, Betty McCormick, Martha Mitchell; and brothers, Richard Culver, Donald G. Culver Jr., and Gerald Culver.

Survivors include three sons, Larry Culver Jr., David Culver, Michael Culver; grandchildren, Loretta Schwab, Shawn Culver, Joseph Culver, Matthew Culver, Majik Culver, Merlynn Culver, Somarra Culver; brothers, Robert Culver, James (Debra) Culver; and sisters, Mary (Al) Myatt, Joyce (David) Hopp, and Sheila (Robert) Garland.

Memorial visitation will be noon-2 p.m., Dec. 18, 2019, at the Lighthouse Church, in Sparta.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.