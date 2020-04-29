Larry Kenneth “Kenny” Gilreath

Larry Kenneth “Kenny” Gilreath, 71, of Sparta, passed away peacefully, on April 24, 2020.

Mr. Gilreath was born March 4, 1949, in Cookeville, to William Milton Gilreath and Evelena Carter Gilreath.

Mr. Gilreath, a loving father and husband, dedicated his life to his family and his community. He was always there for those in need. He will be remembered fondly by many individuals who were fortunate enough to have known him. Mr. Gilreath loved watching westerns, playing with his dog, Jake, spending time with the family and going on drives, reminiscing. He was a hard worker and was retired from the maintenance department working for the White County Board of Education.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul Gilreath, Charles Gilreath, Porter Gilreath, George Gilreath, Troy Gilreath, Raymond Gilreath; sisters, Mary Jones, Beatrice Grisby, Thelma White, Rosy Ward; sisters-in-law, Mamie, Ruth, Beatrice; nephews, Jerry Gilreath, Kenneth Conate, Gean Grisby; nieces, Judy Ann Gilreath, Ann Randall, Norma Jones; great-nephew, Jimmy and Bobby Dean Bartlett; and great-great-nephew, Timothy Cramore.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Charlotte Sue Neal Gilreath, of Sparta; children, Melinda Gilreath, of Sparta, Sherry Ann Gilreath, of Cookeville; special former son-in-law, Simon Leong, of Crossville; brothers, Bobby Gilreath, of Crossville, William Gilreath, of Sparta; sister, Mae Conate, of Sparta; special furry friend, Jake; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, great-great-great-nieces, and great-great-great-nephews.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life for Mr. Gilreath at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.