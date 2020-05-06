Laurine Rich Shubert

Laurine Rich Shubert, 97, of the Cherry Creek Community of White County, passed away May 1, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Shubert was born Oct. 13, 1922, in Sparta, to Harvey Rich and Ina Mae Cunningham Rich.

She was a retired school cook, serving for many years at Capshaw Elementary and Dry Valley School. She was also a homemaker and a farmer. She was a long-time active member of Mt. Herman Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, Bible School, and cooked for all occasions.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Shubert; sons, Bobby and Richie Shubert; brothers, Harv and Cecil Rich; and sister, Virginia Ruth Shubert.

Survivors include her son, Jeff Shubert; grandchildren, Michael Ross Shubert, Nathan Adam Shubert, Aaron Matthew Shubert, Robert Mitchell Shubert, Laura Mae Sherbert; great-grandchildren, Allison Shubert, Jake Shubert, Bayli Danielle Shubert, Lila Grace Shubert, Avery Michelle Shubert; and great-great grandchild, Levi Shubert.

In consideration of the health and safety of family and friends a private family graveside will be conducted at Cunningham Cemetery. Wallace Renner will officiate.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.