LBJ&C Head Start continuing to serve families

LBJ&C Head Start is trying to utilize every method possible to keep the children learning while they are confined to their homes because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

By Rachel Auberger

Throughout the school year, LBJ&C Head Start programs provide more than just a pre-school experience for many families in the region, and now they are having to get creative on how to get those services to the families they serve.

“Our intent is to continue to provide quality services through community outreach,” Melony Pryor, the Sparta Head Start Center supervisor, said. “We have a plan in place that will allow us to provide our families with much needed support during this crisis.”

The Sparta Head Start staff obtained donations to provide items like food and diapers for the families that depend on them to care for and love their children.

“Through our outreach, we identified families who had an immediate need for food, diapers, and baby wipes. We created boxes with those essential items, and our teaching staff delivered them to those families,” Pryor said. “There were a lot of smiling faces and grateful hearts that day.”

The educational and social needs of students are also a concern of all Head Start teachers and directors.

“LBJ&C Head Start is trying to utilize every method possible to keep the children learning while being at home,” Penny Meadows, LBJC Head Start director said. “Staff are contacting families to ensure that their needs are being met and linking them with resources.”

Packets of educational materials, boxes of craft supplies, instructions for projects, and books to read were all sent home with the children. Now, teachers are creating videos to send to keep their students engaged. Videos of songs and dance, teachers reading, educational activities are going to be available for families to use as they do ‘school-at-home’ over the next couple of weeks.

According to Pryor, the hope is to keep kids learning and families engaged in building the future of young students,.

“We may have our doors closed for the time being, but it is our hope that we are still able to make a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve,” she said.

Head Start teachers have been receiving pictures and videos from their students’ families. The teachers say that it is encouraging to see so many of them still engaged in learning and excited to use the materials that were provided. The excitement on the faces of children is priceless as they show their parents how they can write their letters, make a card to cheer someone up, or create art masterpieces.

Everyone, including educators at all levels, is looking forward to a time when life returns to normal, and the teachers and staff at LBJ&C Head Start schools are already thinking about those times.

“We had to cancel our registration day, but we will still be able to take application submissions online for the 2020/2021 school year,” Pryor said as she encourages parents to think about the future and know that the quarantine won’t last forever. “Please visit our website at www.lbjc.org or call (931) 836-2615 for further information.”